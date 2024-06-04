Air Transport Services Group promotes Berger to CEO

Air Transport Services Group, the top air cargo partner for Amazon and largest global lessor of freighter aircraft, on Tuesday named Mike Berger, the current president, to replace Joe Hete as CEO seven months after Hete stepped in to stabilize the company’s finances and stock price during a transitional period.

Hete, who also serves as chairman, has been appointed executive chairman, which means he will continue to play a role in running the holding company. Jeffrey Dominick, who has served for seven years on the board, has been appointed president. The changes are effective immediately.

Hete has been on the CEO merry-go-round at ATSG. He led the company from 2003 to 2020 and previously held senior management roles at ABX Air Inc., the predecessor to ATSG that had its roots in the former Airborne Express.

Berger was promoted from chief strategy officer to president in October. He has been part of the executive team since 2018.



