Airfreight shows resiliency post-CrowdStrike, Xeneta data shows

New data from Xeneta shows airfreight returned to normal levels just nine days after the July 19 CrowdStrike Windows outage.

Thousands of flights were canceled at a time when airfreight demand is soaring, creating concern among logistics managers.

Wenwen Zhang, airfreight analyst at Xeneta, tells American Shipper that the cargo backlogs caused by the IT failure increased the cargo load factor (Xeneta’s measurement of available capacity against volume/weight of goods flown) of some airlines by up to 4 percentage points compared to the previous week. Cargo load factors mostly returned to pre-IT failure levels on July 28.

“Most flight cancellations were quickly reversed and air cargo once again showed resilience,” said Zhang. “This was helped in the fact there are currently more passenger flights due to summer travels, which provides more belly capacity.”



