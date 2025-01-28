ALAN mapping out long-term recovery efforts in LA

When disaster strikes, the immediate response often focuses on efforts such as providing food, water and shelter to those affected. However, long-term assistance is also vital. Behind the scenes, a critical piece of both the immediate and long-term recovery process is being orchestrated by a nonprofit organization: the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN).

ALAN has been quietly mobilizing supply chain and logistics expertise to support communities in the wake of catastrophic events for the past 20 years.

Now, as the recent fires in Los Angeles have shown, the nonprofit’s work is more important than ever.

“ALAN was formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when a group of supply chain and logistics professionals recognized that their skills and expertise could make a real difference in disaster response and recovery efforts,” explained Kathy Fulton, executive director and a 17-year veteran of the organization.



