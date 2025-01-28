ALAN mapping out long-term recovery efforts in LA

When disaster strikes, the immediate response often focuses on efforts such as providing food, water and shelter to those affected. However, long-term assistance is also vital. Behind the scenes, a critical piece of both the immediate and long-term recovery process is being orchestrated by a nonprofit organization: the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN).
ALAN has been quietly mobilizing supply chain and logistics expertise to support communities in the wake of catastrophic events for the past 20 years.
Now, as the recent fires in Los Angeles have shown, the nonprofit’s work is more important than ever.
“ALAN was formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when a group of supply chain and logistics professionals recognized that their skills and expertise could make a real difference in disaster response and recovery efforts,” explained Kathy Fulton, executive director and a 17-year veteran of the organization.
In the years since, ALAN has responded to countless domestic and international disasters, applying the knowledge and capabilities of the logistics community to support those who have experienced the worst days of their lives.
“Unlike traditional disasters where we can more easily identify and locate displaced individuals, the dispersed nature of the affected communities in Los Angeles has presented some unique challenges,” said Fulton.
Many of those impacted have sought shelter with friends or family, making it harder for relief organizations to pinpoint where the greatest needs are. This is where ALAN’s innovative approach comes into play.
“One of the key projects we’re focused on is mapping the [relief] demand in the affected areas,” Fulton explained. “We’re partnering with community-based organizations to gather data directly from residents about their specific needs, whether it’s temporary housing, rebuilding supplies or other essential resources.”
This initiative allows ALAN to direct its resources more effectively while ensuring that the right aid reaches the right people at the right time.
But the challenges don’t end there.
Disasters like the LA fires don’t just have an immediate impact. The long-term effects can last for months or even years. As the recovery process continues, the supply chain demands will shift and require a different set of logistics capabilities.
“In California, the burn scars from the fires could start causing ongoing issues like flooding and mudslides,” Fulton said. “As people start to rebuild their homes and lives, the supply chain demands will shift, requiring different support.”
ALAN’s role in this long-term recovery process is crucial. It is working closely with industry partners and local communities to plan for their changing needs, whether it’s assessing the demand for construction materials, coordinating transportation or mapping out the supply chain for rebuilding efforts.
“The reality is that we’re likely looking at a multiyear effort to fully recover from these disasters,” Fulton said. “In the immediate aftermath, we’re focused on supporting the distribution of essential supplies and services. But as the initial response transitions into the rebuilding phase, our role will evolve.”
To support ALAN and its long-term work in California, as well as continued efforts in North Carolina and Florida after the hurricane disruption of 2024, visit the organization’s website.
