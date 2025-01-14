Former C.H. Robinson exec joins Armada Sunset to lead strategic growth

Supply chain solutions provider Armada Sunset Holdings (ASH) announced Tuesday the appointment of Chris O’Brien as president, a new role at the company. ASH, which has rapidly expanded operations in recent years, is looking to build on its past acquisitions and further enhance its service offerings to meet clients’ evolving needs.

In an interview with FreightWaves, O’Brien explained that he was drawn to the new role due to the strong “customer-first” cultural alignment and fit with the leadership team, as well as the company’s growth goals and strategic direction, which aligned well with his experience.

As chief commercial officer at C.H. Robinson, O’Brien was known for his ability to drive customer-centric initiatives, leading teams responsible for sales, marketing, public relations and customer management. He brings expertise in these areas plus deep knowledge of global supply chain operations as he leads ASH into its next phase of growth.

ASH, which includes Armada Supply Chain Solutions, Sunset Transportation and ATEC Logistics (formerly known as ATEC Systems), has seen significant expansion in recent years through strategic acquisitions. In 2022, the company acquired Sunset Transportation, a 3PL that serves various verticals, including freight brokerage, international logistics and transportation management. This acquisition was a critical move, allowing Armada Sunset to broaden its service offerings and enhance its position in the 3PL market.



