Analyst: Shippers’ tariff fears could wipe out trans-Pacific container lull

Trans-Pacific container lanes could skate right past a post-Lunar New Year lull to peak-season-like traffic if an aborning trade war with China continues to lead U.S.-based shippers to frontload imports.

Asia-U.S. West Coast container rates fell 3% to $4,904 per forty-foot equivalent unit for the week ending Feb. 7, according to the latest Baltic Index from shipping analyst Freightos.

Prices for Asia-U.S. East Coast services were off 1% to $6,656 per FEU from the previous week.

“Trans-Pacific rates have eased since early January, but with expectations that frontloading ahead of tariffs will continue we may not see the typical post-Lunar New Year pre-peak season demand dip this year,” wrote Judah Levine, head of research for Barcelona, Spain-based Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO). “Depending on the strength of the continued pull forward — many shippers have already been stocking up since November — rates could stay around their current elevated levels or climb in the coming weeks as the tariff situation remains uncertain. This unseasonal demand strength could likewise result in unseasonal demand and rate weakness later this year during the typical peak season months.”



