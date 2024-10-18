Azul Airlines boosts cargo capability with first A321 freighter

Brazilian airline Azul has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321 converted freighter. The design for modifying used passenger jets to carry cargo containers was approved by the country’s National Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA), the Airbus affiliate that rebuilt the aircraft announced Thursday.

The carrier’s cargo division will receive a second A321 passenger-to-freighter aircraft in December, said Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW). Several news outlets previously said the planes will join the active fleet in the first quarter. Azul is leasing the aircraft from EFW customer AerCap.

Azul Cargo Express is likely to be the first operator of the A321 freighter in Brazil. It currently operates two aging Boeing 737-400 converted freighters and five light-duty Embraer E195 freighters, which have had seats removed to carry parcels in the cabin. The planes have smoke and fire detection systems, along with a fire suppression system, but have not been fully modified with a large cargo door and other features, as have the A321s, to carry heavy containers.

The cargo division also utilizes Azul’s passenger network to move express parcels and cargo shipments around the country and overseas. The airline, which has 320 retail cargo stores in Brazil and a handful of other countries, says it controls 35% of the domestic air cargo market. One of its primary customers is Amazon.



