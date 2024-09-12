Bills could help small railroads build new track, bridges

The tax credit many small-business railroads depend on to help fund capital improvements has gotten a potential boost in Congress.

Bills introduced in both the Senate and House of Representatives would modify the Railroad Track Maintenance Credit, updating the credit for inflation and allowing expenditures on short-line track that has been acquired since 2015 to be included.

Known as 45G, the tax credit has been a key incentive for short lines to invest more of their own funds for upgrading track and bridges, and deploying technology to modern standards.

“This game-changing policy has been responsible for more than $8 billion in investment to date, but outdated caps and limitations are threatening to erode its potency,” said Chuck Baker, president of the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA). He said updates to the credit “will serve the rail industry, shippers, and the economies of small towns across the country for years to come.”



