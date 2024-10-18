How much does it cost to ship a Taylor Swift tour overseas?

Taylor Swift, who is currently on her Eras Tour, paid over $15 million to ship stage equipment from the United Kingdom to the United States.

The international superstar’s company, Firefly Entertainment, spent nearly $15.4 million, including insurance and freight, to ship about 850 tons (769,946 kilograms) of equipment from England to America, according to a bill of lading listed on ImportYeti. The website collects BOLs and publishes them as a searchable database.

According to the BOL, Nashville-based Firefly Entertainment worked with England-based Fly By Nite Conferences to ship 90 twenty-foot equivalent units from the Port of Hamble to Port Everglades in Florida on the Nyk Romulus, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship.

Rock It Cargo Import Services is listed as the shipment receiver. The company, based in Georgia, worked on Swift’s Reputation tour in 2018.



