How much does it cost to ship a Taylor Swift tour overseas?

Taylor Swift, who is currently on her Eras Tour, paid over $15 million to ship stage equipment from the United Kingdom to the United States.
The international superstar’s company, Firefly Entertainment, spent nearly $15.4 million, including insurance and freight, to ship about 850 tons (769,946 kilograms) of equipment from England to America, according to a bill of lading listed on ImportYeti. The website collects BOLs and publishes them as a searchable database.
According to the BOL, Nashville-based Firefly Entertainment worked with England-based Fly By Nite Conferences to ship 90 twenty-foot equivalent units from the Port of Hamble to Port Everglades in Florida on the Nyk Romulus, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship.
Rock It Cargo Import Services is listed as the shipment receiver. The company, based in Georgia, worked on Swift’s Reputation tour in 2018.
Swift began the European leg of the Eras Tour on May 9 in Paris and ended with a show in London on Aug. 20. The Southampton port is about 86 miles (138 kilometers) from London.
The BOL shows that more than 1,500 packages were transported, presumably for the next leg of the Eras Tour.
Items include lighting, lifts, audio and video equipment, props, dry cleaning equipment, wardrobe, and trees.
Swift began the North American leg of the Eras Tour on Friday in Miami. The tour is set to conclude in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Dec. 8.
Firefly Entertainment and Fly By Nite Conferences did not immediately respond to a FreightWaves inquiry.