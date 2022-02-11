Exclusive: ‘Systems issue’ knocks out Schneider National’s computer network

Trucking giant Schneider National confirmed Friday that a “temporary systems issue” is to blame for a massive outage that has knocked out the company’s network since Thursday afternoon.

In a statement to FreightWaves, Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said the company has “implemented our contingency plan and we are executing business manually.”

Sources told FreightWaves early Friday that an ongoing computer systems outage has left the trucking company unable to receive or book freight, update its invoicing system or pay its carriers online.

Kara Leiterman, media relations manager for Schneider, told FreightWaves that its “driver payroll ran as expected” on Friday. She added that the company is manually “booking freight, executing loads” and is paying carriers, except those using the carrier’s QuickPay option.

Schneider, which posted $5.6 billion in operating revenue in 2021, said it is currently “manually accepting orders and dispatching drivers.”

No date was given for when its computer systems would be operational again.

“We have contacted affected customers,” the Schneider statement said. “Our trucks are still moving. We are working to address the situation.”

Leiterman said it’s unclear whether the publicly traded company fell victim to a cyberattack.

“At this point, we don’t have evidence of that,” Leiterman said. “The situation remains under investigation.”

The company, which has been in business for 87 years, said it plans to send out an update later in the day on Friday.

“We will continue to keep associates, professional drivers, customers and suppliers informed as we learn more,” Schneider said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

