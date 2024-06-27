Buttigieg: Rescheduling pot will not affect trucker drug testing

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pushed back on assertions that federal regulators could lose the ability to test truck drivers for marijuana use if the drug is deregulated down to a Schedule III substance.

Responding to that concern from lawmakers at a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on Thursday — and to the concerns of the American Trucking Associations — Buttigieg testified that if the Biden administration’s marijuana rescheduling rulemaking is finalized, it would not alter DOT’s marijuana testing requirements with respect to the industries it regulates, including trucking.

Buttigieg testifying on June 27. Credit: U.S. House T&I Committee

“Our commitment to testing continues regardless of the schedule [classification],” Buttigieg said. “And we believe our authorities are intact because they don’t call for testing by reference to where marijuana sits in its classification. So whether we’re talking about the regulated community — truck drivers — or our own personnel, such as an air traffic controller, our understanding is that nothing about that reclassification would change” DOT testing authority.

In a letter to Buttigieg prior to the release of the proposed rulemaking last month, Dan Horvath, ATA’s senior vice president for regulatory affairs and safety policy, pointed out that DOT drug and alcohol testing requirements are limited in their testing authority by the Department of Health and Human Services, which currently allow employers that are federally regulated to test their employees only for drugs listed in Schedule I or II under the Controlled Substances Act.



