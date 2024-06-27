California congressman proposes bill to tackle cargo theft

A California congressman has the United States’ growing cargo theft problem in his sights.

U.S. Rep. David G. Valadao, R-Calif., this week introduced the Safeguarding our Supply Chains Act, which aims to stop “the rampant theft within our nation’s supply chains.”

The American Trucking Associations praised Valadao earlier this month for his work leading Homeland Security Investigations to establish a $2 million Supply Chain Fraud and Theft Task Force. The 2025 Department of Homeland Security funding bill directs the task force to work with multiple agencies, such as the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Valadao told FreightWaves he hopes that increased information sharing will bust the thieves.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that cargo theft amounts to $15 billion to $30 billion each year. Class I railroad theft jumped from $13.8 million to $33.7 million from 2021 to 2022, Valadao said. CargoNet, a data-sharing system, reported that the first quarter of 2024 saw a 46% increase in cargo theft compared to the same period last year.