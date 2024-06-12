Man charged with posing as carrier agent, nabbing $9.5M in goods

A Chicago man faces federal charges after authorities say he posed as a carrier agent, duping companies into releasing shipments to him and making off with more than $9.5 million in goods.

Aivaras Zigmantas, a 39-year-old Lithuanian national who has lived in the Chicago area and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly posing as an agent for carriers and stealing shipments that were released to him. He intended to steal $13.5 million in goods and actually made off with more than $9.5 million worth of items, including liquor and commercial-grade copper, authorities say in an indictment.

Zigmantas pleaded not guilty on June 5 to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and theft of interstate shipments.

