Cargojet enters charter deal for Chinese e-commerce

Cargojet, best known for operating a domestic overnight airfreight network in Canada for Amazon and DHL Express, said Monday it has begun providing scheduled charter service for Great Vision HK Express to support growing e-commerce orders from China.

Under a three-year contract with China-based Great Vision HK Express, estimated to generate US$116.2 million in total revenue, the Canadian air cargo company will operate at least three flights per week from Hangzhou to Vancouver, British Columbia, utilizing Boeing 767-300 converted freighters.

The agreement reflects the degree to which e-commerce platforms in China — Shein, Temu, Alibaba, JD.com — have become the primary driver of growth in the air cargo industry in the past two years.

Great Vision HK Express provides cross-border e-commerce logistics services for online sellers, including pickup, pre-sorting, airfreight, customs clearance, warehousing and distribution, and last-mile delivery.



