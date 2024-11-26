CargoNet warns of increased cargo theft risk during Thanksgiving holiday

The risk of cargo theft is expected to increase during Thanksgiving, according to CargoNet, which urges transportation companies to be vigilant during the holiday.

The cargo theft prevention company, which manages an information-sharing system about such thefts, reported that significant thefts typically occur from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving through the following Monday.

“This is one of the most interesting times of the year because of the delay,” said CargoNet Vice President of Operations Keith Lewis. “So actually, today, tomorrow, the supply chain is going to come to pretty much a halt.”

Thieves seize on the opportunity to prey upon sitting freight. CargoNet experts recommend increased vigilance and surveillance during the holiday period.



