CargoX goes live with HMM eBOL partnership

Trade documents solutions provider CargoX has gone live with its partnership with Korean container carrier HMM, providing the electronic bill of lading (eBOL) technology to the eight largest global carrier.

“The benefits of using electronic bills of lading are clear — all actors in the trade flow save time and money, all while increasing reliability and security,” CargoX CEO Bojan Čekrlić told FreightWaves by email on Monday.

“There are direct cost reductions from not having to buy, print, sign, manipulate by hand, pack and send off paper documents,” he said. “Indirect savings are even greater. … Features of [eBOLs] enable companies to reduce their carbon footprint drastically, improve data management, elevate compliance with environmental regulations, as well as increase transparency and accountability.”

A 2022 McKinsey study on the potential impact of digitalizing trade documents found that by reducing the need for up to 50 sheets of documents coming from potentially 30 different parties, eBOLs could reduce trade costs by $6.5 billion while opening up $40 billion in new trade.