Cart.com triples fulfillment footprint with FB Flurry acquisition

Austin, Texas-based end-to-end e-commerce platform Cart.com announced it has acquired FB Flurry, a Dallas-based fulfillment and logistics company, in a deal that will triple its fulfillment footprint in the United States.

The deal, announced Monday, will also expand Cart.com’s next-day delivery options to “the vast majority” of U.S. customers.

Founded in 2018, FB Flurry currently operates four fulfillment centers across Texas, Utah and New Jersey and handles $500 million worth of shipments for its clients, most of which are direct-to-consumer brands, every year. The acquisition will bolster Cart.com’s fulfillment capabilities exponentially, growing its total warehouse space to over 2 million square feet.

“To support today’s top e-commerce brands requires an end-to-end operational support system that encompasses the entire customer journey. FB Flurry understands that, and they’ve built an amazing high-volume support network that spans fulfillment, customer support, strategic planning and more,” said Omair Tariq, CEO and co-founder of Cart.com.

Cart.com’s acquisition of FB Flurry is its ninth deal to date, following the purchase of marketplace scaling platform 180Commerce in November and acquisition of 3PL provider Sauceda Industries in July. Now, with FB Flurry on board, Cart.com’s combined e-commerce platform has handled more than $3 billion in gross merchandise value over the past 12 months.

FB Flurry adds an API-first order management system and a proprietary WMS to Cart.com’s end-to-end e-commerce offering. Those services will provide real-time analytics capabilities and efficient, innovative shipping and return options to the company’s marketing and fulfillment-driven platform.

“What excited me most about Cart.com is that Omair and the leadership team fully share our customer-centric vision,” said FB Flurry CEO and founder Jeff Zisk. “They’re channeling that passion to create a groundbreaking end-to-end solution for today’s online sellers. We’re thrilled to be joining that mission and to be scaling up FB Flurry to meet the needs of DTC brands nationwide.”

Tariq said FB Flurry’s “customer-focused, tech-forward approach to omnichannel support perfectly complements Cart.com’s powerful suite of end-to-end e-commerce tools and services.”

As part of the acquisition, FB Flurry’s 400-plus employees will join the Cart.com team, but the company’s customers will continue to receive the same services they have in the past. Additionally, FB Flurry customers will now have access to Cart.com’s suite of end-to-end e-commerce software and services.

Online services like Cart.com are increasingly taking steps to maximize their physical fulfillment presences in order to keep pace with a rapid influx of e-commerce orders. Take, for example, American Eagle Outfitters, which in December acquired Massachusetts-based Quiet Logistics in a bid to capitalize on its growing digital presence.

Or look at e-commerce fulfillment platform ShipHero, which in October purchased full-service logistics company Cargo Cove Fulfillment to expand its capability to deliver online orders from Shopify, for which ShipHero is the official fulfillment network partner.

With e-commerce orders showing no signs of slowing in 2022, Cart.com too is betting that an investment in its fulfillment footprint is well worth it.

