Cass, FreightWaves SONAR partner on supply chain intelligence

FreightWaves SONAR and freight audit and payments provider Cass Information Systems announced on Tuesday a channel and integration partnership at Future of Supply Chain in Atlanta. The agreement allows Cass’ customers to access industry rates for internal benchmarking purposes.

Cass (NASDAQ: CASS) is now a critical channel partner for SONAR’s Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) tool. Its customers will now be able to access their own data on the SCI platform, allowing them to benchmark cost and service metrics across their truckload freight networks. Cass’ customers will also be able to monitor their financial risk and Scope 3 carbon emissions, which are emissions produced by third parties in conjunction with activities related to a reporting company.

“This partnership is exciting because it gives Cass clients a pathway to further optimize the data assets they gain through the freight audit and payment process,” said Tony Urban, executive vice president at Cass and president of the company’s transportation information services, in a separate statement. “Adding SONAR SCI to our Decision Intelligence Suite is extremely powerful for those interested in staying vigilant over their transportation costs — which is all of our clients.”

The company’s highly automated platform optimizes freight spend for customers. It also provides working capital solutions to clients as a federally regulated financial institution. Cass disburses more than $90 billion annually on behalf of its customers.



