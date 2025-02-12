Check Call: 2024 quarterly earnings miss the mark on Wall Street

(GIF: GIPHY)

As the fourth quarter of 2024 wrapped up, freight brokers everywhere were left with a collective headache. With the earnings reports of publicly traded brokerages now out in the open, the numbers told a story that most in the industry had already lived through – and it wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was the kind of quarter that had many brokers double-checking their calendars as Q4 historically has been a gangbuster quarter.

C.H. Robinson managed to put up better numbers year over year, but sequentially, its performance was down. Uber Freight, for its part, continued to struggle as it extended its more than two-year run of losses on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Meanwhile, Landstar disappointed with its guidance, giving investors pause.

RXO, which now has a full handle on the Coyote Logistics integration, was anticipated to keep its streak of decent quarters alive, boosted by the Coyote business. That optimism didn’t fully pan out. Investors made their stance clear — RXO’s stock promptly dropped 14.92% on the day of the company’s Q4 earnings call.

The cost of purchased transportation was on the rise, while sales rates were still recovering from their long, painful decline. RXO CEO Drew Wilkerson put it bluntly: “We were forecasting some sort of recovery in the freight market … and if that did not happen, that we would sacrifice a little bit of volume and potentially a little bit of EBITDA as well. And that is what played out.”



