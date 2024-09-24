Check Call: Supply chain bottlenecks are more than transportation’s fault

The Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the event of the fall. Subscribers to Check Call have a special discount code for F3 registration. This is going to be one of the best deals on F3 tickets. Use the code CheckCallF324 or go to this link, and the discount will be applied. There is no better party than a Chattanooga party. This is not one to miss.

(GIF: GIPHY)

Supply chain changes go all the way to the top. Most 3PLs offer a value add to shippers looking to improve their supply chains. Those improvements and changes might need to go a little further up the chain. A white paper titled “The shift-left logistics imperative” by Siemens highlighted some inefficiencies as well as some improvements that can be made when there are stronger end-to-end solutions.

The paper cited the DHL Logistics Trend Radar 2023 that found “The focus of digital solutions have shifted over the past decade. Originally, logistics companies sought out technology to streamline their business and optimize their processes. Today, however, technology is seen primarily as an enabler to address specific challenges. Using cloud-based platforms and other technologies to merge data with services gives businesses even greater insights, such as the emissions data needed to support efforts toward decarbonization, and it also unlocks planning and consultation tools such as the digital twin.”

The evolution is seen daily with shippers asking for more insights, more data and better solutions from their 3PL partners. It’s more than just a tracking tool that shippers are looking for. They want their 3PL partners to serve as their tech hub and do more than just move loads.



