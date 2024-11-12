Check Call: The end of a bad freight market era

(GIF: GIPHY)

It’s the end of an era – the freight recession era. The rumblings have begun that this could be the beginning of better times. Not that we’re looking to repeat the market insanity of 2020, but dare I say a return to normalcy might be in our future for early 2025?

The rationale behind the view that the freight recession has ended? Well, that would be the increasing tender rejection rates. According to FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller, “Following a decisive election, I believe the freight market is recovering and might exceed expectations over the next year.”

Tender rejection rates rising around this time of year isn’t atypical as it’s peak season. However, the sustained increase that is higher than 2022 and 2023 levels indicates this might be the flip the market is searching for.

Also contributing to the rise in demand is likely going to be the impacts brought on by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Clearinghouse-II regulation next Monday. Basically this new regulation removes anyone with a Class A CDL license in prohibited status from the Clearinghouse and downgrades that person’s license. Drivers are unable to attain their Class A CDL without completing a yearlong return-to-duty program.



