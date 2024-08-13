Check Call: The rise of cross-border struggles – and the response

The Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the event of the fall. Subscribers to Check Call have a special discount code for F3 registration. This is going to be one of the best deals on F3 tickets. Use the code CheckCallF324 or go to this link, and the discount will be applied. There is no better party than a Chattanooga party. This is not one to miss.

Cross border continues to the theme of 2024, with nearshoring on the rise and Mexico continuing to top the U.S. trading partner charts. The only downside is that the technology and efficiency have to catch up to the land formerly known for being a freight black hole.

Enter the cross-border event of the year. Reliance Partners hosted its 7th annual Modernization of Cross Border Trade event in Laredo, Texas. The event covered all things cross-border freight as well as Mexico’s Carta Porte supplement that went into effect earlier this year.

Matt Silver, co-founder and CEO of Cargado, said: “If you want to be able to actually scale your cross-border business, I think you need an operations leader that actually understands all the stuff going on at the border, can speak fluent Spanish, knows how to work with customs brokers, knows how the transfer process works, all that stuff. Then you need somebody at the border. You need a presence in Laredo.”



