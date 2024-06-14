Chinese e-tailer JD.com expands cargo airline

JD Logistics, the logistics arm of China’s largest retailer by revenue JD.com, is adding four additional Boeing 737-800 converted cargo aircraft to its private fleet to support growing demand for e-commerce and express delivery in, and around, China.

AerCap, the world’s largest aircraft lessor, announced Tuesday that it will deliver four used 737-800s, modified from passenger configuration for maindeck container transport, to JD Logistics this year.

The aircraft will be based in Nantong, China, and operate routes between Beijing, Shenzhen, Wuxi and other destinations in Asia.

JD.com differs from other electronic retailers like Amazon, Alibaba and Latin America’s Mercado Libre in that it is a true operating airline with its own pilots while competitors control aircraft for fulfillment purposes but outsource the flying to certified airlines. It began operating in October 2022 and in September flew its first international route from Shenzhen to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The route operates three times per week, primarily carrying e-commerce parcels from China to Vietnam, while also facilitating shipment of fruit and seafood from Vietnam to China.



