CMA CGM revamps Amerigo Mediterranean-North America service

Liner operator CMA CGM announced changes to its Amerigo container service connecting the Mediterranean with North America.
Launching from a new call at Salerno on Feb. 10, the revamped service offers enlarged coverage from southern to northern Italian ports.
The Marseilles, France-based carrier in a release said the new, direct call at Salerno enables Amerigo to serve southern Italy markets.
The new rotation is Algeciras, Spain – Salerno – La Spezia, Italy – Genoa, Italy – Vado Ligure, Italy – Valencia, Spain – Algeciras – New York – Norfolk, Virginia – Savannah, Georgia – Miami.
CMA CGM said the service from Valencia offers 12-day transit to New York, 15 days to Norfolk, 17 days to Savannah and 20 days to Miami.
The westbound and eastbound calls in Algeciras offer convenient connections to CMA CGM’s network.
Amerigo deploys vessels powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).
