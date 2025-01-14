CMA CGM revamps Amerigo Mediterranean-North America service

Liner operator CMA CGM announced changes to its Amerigo container service connecting the Mediterranean with North America.

Launching from a new call at Salerno on Feb. 10, the revamped service offers enlarged coverage from southern to northern Italian ports.

The Marseilles, France-based carrier in a release said the new, direct call at Salerno enables Amerigo to serve southern Italy markets.

The new rotation is Algeciras, Spain – Salerno – La Spezia, Italy – Genoa, Italy – Vado Ligure, Italy – Valencia, Spain – Algeciras – New York – Norfolk, Virginia – Savannah, Georgia – Miami.