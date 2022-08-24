Colonial Freight Systems to close after nearly 80 years

A representative with truckload carrier Colonial Freight Systems confirmed to FreightWaves that it will be shutting down at the end of August. However, additional details were not provided.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Colonial is a self-described “100% owner-operator company,” providing refrigerated and dry van services throughout the U.S. It also provides refrigerated ocean container service from ports in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Founded in 1943, the company has remained family owned with Ruby McBride currently listed as its president and CEO since 2014.

No further information was given regarding the shutdown, the company’s two terminals in Tennessee or its sister company Phoenix Leasing of Tennessee Inc.

On Tuesday, Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics announced that subsidiary Purdy Brothers Trucking had acquired 50 tractors and 55 lease purchase drivers from Colonial and Phoenix. Prior to the transaction, Colonial had 250 power units and 260 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes PS Logistics (No. 28), Heartland Express (No. 35) and Colonial Freight Systems (No. 364).