Container rates from key US trade partner plummet 39%

The latest weekly ocean container shipping market reveals a stark contrast in rate movements across major trade lanes, as the trans-Pacific trade from the Far East to the United States saw a dramatic decline.

The market average according to analyst Xeneta on Far East to U.S. West Coast services has fallen significantly since a spike on June 1. Declining spot rates have all but erased that recent surge, with rates standing at $3,317 per forty foot equivalent unit on June 27, up just 6% from May 31, effectively neutralizing the recent upward trend.

This trade lane is particularly impacted by the U.S.-China trade war, and it is evident that capacity is now more than meeting demand, empowering shippers to push back against peak season surcharges by carriers.

In contrast, the market average on the trade from the Far East to the U.S. East Coast has seen a more moderate decline, falling 9% since June 1 to $5,990 per FEU. Despite this drop, the spot rate remains 43% higher on June 27 than on May 31 with the spread between the coasts reaching $2,673, the highest in 10 months.