COVID aftershocks still imperil freight companies

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

By Jim Case, CEO of Travelers Financial Group

From all perspectives, COVID was tough on the freight industry. Millions of people across the globe lost their jobs in the economic downturn and the resulting plunging global demand for goods. At the same time, travel and transportation turmoil, consumer hoarding, and seismic shifts in buying behavior driven by the lockdown resulted in supply chain disruption that took years to unsnarl. But ironically, it is the aftershocks – the post-COVID boom and subsequent bust – that are proving to be more calamitous to trucking companies than COVID. Four years later, the roller coaster of demand is still a way of life, challenging freight companies to manage cash flow and capital expenditures with solvency in the balance.

The FreightWaves SONAR Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI) has tracked the mayhem in global freight markets through COVID and the aftermath. The post-pandemic boom spurred freight companies to overinvest in equipment to capitalize on then-high demand. However, freight hauling rates have pancaked since 2022, and there are simply too many trucks for too little freight.



