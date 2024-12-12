CPKC, Americold plan to expand Mexico cold logistics

It’s turning into a cold world for U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade — but that’s a good thing for Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

The Calgary, Ontario-based railroad (NYSE: CP) announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with temperature-controlled logistics Americold Realty Trust Inc. to formally explore co-development opportunities in Mexico for temperature-sensitive commodities moving between that country, the United States and Canada.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Americold (NYSE: COLD) and CPKC established a strategic collaboration in June 2023 to optimize temperature-controlled logistics across North America, the railroad said in a release. CPKC markets its single-line, expedited intermodal services utilizing a fleet of TempPro temperature-protected intermodal containers for door-to-door transit competitive with over-the-road trucks.

Americold operates 240 facilities in its global cold chain ecosystem connecting production, distribution and consumption for many of the largest food companies in the world, the release stated.



