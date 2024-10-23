CPKC Q3 earnings: First look

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP) said third-quarter 2024 revenues and earnings improved on freight volumes that were slightly higher than the year-ago quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based railroad forecast freight volume gains in the mid-single digits and double-digit earnings gains for full-year 2024.

Third-quarter revenues were up 6% to $2.53 billion with diluted earnings per share of 65 cents and core adjusted combined diluted EPS of 72 cents.

“During the third quarter, we delivered strong performance across the operations of our unrivaled North American network, despite dealing with a number of temporary headwinds,” said Keith Creel, CPKC president and chief executive, in an earnings release. “We continue to see strong revenue growth, uniquely enabled by this new network. With our commitment to operational excellence, safety and customer service, we are doing what we said we would do and generating value for all stakeholders.”



