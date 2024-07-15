Cummins gets $75 million for zero-emissions manufacturing after record fine

Cummins Inc., an engine-maker and power distribution company that was fined a record $1.675 billion for emissions violations, has received a $75 million Department of Energy grant for zero-emissions manufacturing.

The company will match the grant to convert approximately 360,000 square feet of its manufacturing space in Columbus, Indiana, the company announced. The funds will enable the company to expand production of battery packs and powertrain systems for Accelera by Cummins, the company’s zero-emissions business segment.

Cummins plans to add 250 full-time jobs to support the endeavor. Nearly half of the facility will focus on zero-emissions manufacturing, the company said.

Amy Davis, president of Accelera by Cummins, said the announcement was “a crucial step in advancing electrification and domestic battery supply chains.”



