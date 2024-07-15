Cummins gets $75 million for zero-emissions manufacturing after record fine

Cummins Inc., an engine-maker and power distribution company that was fined a record $1.675 billion for emissions violations, has received a $75 million Department of Energy grant for zero-emissions manufacturing.
The company will match the grant to convert approximately 360,000 square feet of its manufacturing space in Columbus, Indiana, the company announced. The funds will enable the company to expand production of battery packs and powertrain systems for Accelera by Cummins, the company’s zero-emissions business segment.
Cummins plans to add 250 full-time jobs to support the endeavor. Nearly half of the facility will focus on zero-emissions manufacturing, the company said.
Amy Davis, president of Accelera by Cummins, said the announcement was “a crucial step in advancing electrification and domestic battery supply chains.”
“This DOE grant is another step forward in the progress we are making toward a zero-emissions future and expanding battery manufacturing in the United States, strengthening our global position in electrified solutions for commercial markets,” Davis said.
The grant money comes from appropriations related to the Inflation Reduction Act.
Cummins settled a one-year-old case in December by paying a mammoth penalty to settle claims that the company violated the Clean Air Act by installing emission-defeat devices on hundreds of thousands of pickup truck engines. The sophisticated devices bypass or defeat emission sensors.
The company also resolved the case in California by agreeing to pay a $46 million settlement, the state Department of Justice announced in March.
Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon praised the initiative and Cummins’s dedication to the city, where it was founded by Clessie Cummins in 1919.
“As a City, Columbus has benefited from Cummins’ innovative spirit and technology investments for over 100 years,” Ferdon said. “This expansion by Accelera reinforces the commitment the company has made to clean energy and a more sustainable future.”