WATCH: ‘Dark fleet’ tanker collision sparks fire near Strait of Hormuz

Two crude oil tanker vessels collided and at least one caught fire early Tuesday in an area of the Persian Gulf that is seeing disruptions of ship navigation systems.

The tanker Adalynn, a “dark fleet” ship with no recognized insurance registered in Antigua and Barbuda, collided Tuesday with the Liberia-flagged Front Eagle about 24 miles off Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, south of the Strait of Hormuz.

A fire broke out on the deck of the Front Eagle, operator Frontline (NYSE: FRO) confirmed in published reports, which was transporting 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil to China. There were no injuries, and 24 crew were evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard.

The Dark Fleet tanker Adalynn is engulfed in flames in the Gulf of Oman after a collision with another tanker, the MV Front Eagle.



The point of impact is ablaze, with large sections of the ship’s superstructure burning intensely.



All 24 crew members aboard Adalynn have been… pic.twitter.com/wStsmd5Ei8 — Neha Khanna (@nehakhanna_07) June 17, 2025

The 900-foot Adalynn, owned by Global Shipping Holding Ltd. of India, was sailing without cargo toward the Suez Canal in Egypt, reports stated.



