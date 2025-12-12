Demand, capacity “don’t stack up” on U.S. container trades

The ongoing supply and demand imbalance is driving down container prices on U.S. trade routes, as ocean carriers deploy more ships in a soft market.

Spot rates as of Dec. 11 from Asia to the U.S. West Coast fell 2%, or $33 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU) in the latest week, to $1,861 per FEU, analyst Xeneta said in an update. Short-term pricing looks softer after a previous rebound.

Rates are down month-on-month by approximately 22%, or $511 per FEU, from Nov. 11, “underlining how much pricing power carriers have given up over this period.”

On Asia-U.S. East Coast headhaul, weekly rates were down a modest 1.5%, or $41 per FEU, to $2,709 per FEU, after earlier firming stalled.