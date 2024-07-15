DHL Express outsources 777 operations to Chinese airline

DHL Express will hand Central Airlines a pair of Boeing 777 freighter aircraft to operate on its behalf on routes from China. This will be the first time the global logistics integrator has partnered with a domestic Chinese airline to support its air cargo network.

DHL’s deployment of cargo jets to Central Airlines provides extra capacity for Chinese companies to reach global markets, especially e-commerce platforms that are heavily booking commercial aircraft to fulfill cross-border consumer orders and in the process crowding out many other shippers.

A spokesperson for DHL declined to say when the Central Airlines flights would commence, but Cargo Facts reported DHL will transfer the freighters later this year. The two 777 freighters will be co-branded with the DHL and Central Airlines logos.

Central Airlines will be responsible for providing pilots, maintenance and insurance for the DHL-supplied aircraft.



