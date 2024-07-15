DHL Express outsources 777 operations to Chinese airline

DHL Express will hand Central Airlines a pair of Boeing 777 freighter aircraft to operate on its behalf on routes from China. This will be the first time the global logistics integrator has partnered with a domestic Chinese airline to support its air cargo network.
DHL’s deployment of cargo jets to Central Airlines provides extra capacity for Chinese companies to reach global markets, especially e-commerce platforms that are heavily booking commercial aircraft to fulfill cross-border consumer orders and in the process crowding out many other shippers.
A spokesperson for DHL declined to say when the Central Airlines flights would commence, but Cargo Facts reported DHL will transfer the freighters later this year. The two 777 freighters will be co-branded with the DHL and Central Airlines logos.
Central Airlines will be responsible for providing pilots, maintenance and insurance for the DHL-supplied aircraft.
“China is not only the world’s factory, but also a global marketplace, and remains the largest shipper on trans-Pacific trade routes in the DHL Express network, as well as Europe’s largest trading partner. The partnership with Central Airlines is part of our long-term investment in aviation in China to continue developing new routes, increase route flexibility and optimize our aviation network,” said Travis Cobb, executive vice president global network operations and aviation at DHL Express, in a news release on Monday.
DHL Express operates more than 300 aircraft around the world through a combination of in-house airlines and partner carriers that operate under the DHL Aviation umbrella. The aircraft operated by Central Airlines will come from DHL’s fleet, but it is unclear if they will be existing aircraft or new deliveries from Boeing. DHL currently has 29 factory-built 777 freighters operated by AeroLogic, DHL Air UK, Kalitta Air, Polar Air Cargo, and Singapore Airlines, as well as open orders with Boeing for six more of the widebody aircraft.
DHL recently hired Northern Air Cargo to operate a small freighter in the United States.
Central Airlines began operating in May 2020 with a Boeing 737-300 converted freighter. The fleet now consists of 10 aircraft: three 737-300s, five 737-800s and two Boeing 777s that operate between Shenzhen; Tianjin; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Paris on a dedicated basis for small package logistics provider YunExpress.
