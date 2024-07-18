DHL, SF Airlines most impacted by 757 freighter crack risk

DHL Express and China-based SF Airlines are most impacted by the discovery of fatigue cracking in Boeing 757-200 aircraft that were converted from passenger to cargo configuration during the past 19 years, according to a FreightWaves analysis.

The Federal Aviation Administration last month issued an airworthiness directive requiring inspections within three months and repair and replacement, where necessary, to the lavatory service panel located on the fuselage bottom of freighters modified by Beaverton, Oregon-based Precision Aircraft Solutions.

The FAA order only applies to 13 aircraft registered in the United States, but 120 aircraft worldwide are affected. Precision Aircraft Solutions has issued a service bulletin to customers on how to resolve the safety issue, but the FAA directive goes further in requiring a fix within about two years. Aviation authorities in other countries could also issue their own directives to airlines based in their jurisdictions.

SF Airlines, the in-house airline of China-based parcel delivery giant SF Express, has 38 757 freighters in its fleet that were converted by Precision Aircraft Solutions. DHL Express has 32 Precision-modified 757 cargo jets, including a handful operated by partner Blue Dart Aviation in India, according to publicly available aviation databases and Precision news releases.



