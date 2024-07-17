Kalitta Air faces $400,000 penalty for FAA violation

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a civil penalty of $400,000 against cargo airline Kalitta Air for allegedly operating flights in a prohibited region when certain aircraft have a faulty multimode receiver.

The agency announced Friday that Kalitta Air, based in Ypsilanti, Michigan, used prohibited procedures on 44 flights between late December 2022 and Jan. 26, 2023. The Boeing 777 freighter did not have the required software needed to correct a fault in the navigation equipment. Multi-mode receivers receive land-and-satellite-based signals that enables precision navigation.

The violation stems from a 2020 order prohibiting aircraft with Collins GLU-2100 multimode receivers that had a specific type of software installed from operating in a part of the world where the loss of global positioning system data, or degraded GPS accuracy, was possible.

“This improper mapping within the operational software, if not addressed, could, during a high-precision approach with a GPS error, result in controlled flight into terrain,” the 2020 airworthiness directive said.



