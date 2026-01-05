Early Lunar New Year boosting trans-Pacific ocean rates

Trans-Pacific container rates out of Asia are expected to continue their recent strengthening as shippers fuel demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

“Ocean rates on the major east-west lanes trended up to close the year,” said Freightos analyst Judah Levine, in a note. “Asia-Europe prices increased 1% last week to $2,742 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU) but are 12% higher than mid-month and are up to levels last seen at the tail end of peak season.”

Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO) data showed Asia-Mediterranean rates climbed 4% to reach the $4,000 per FEU mark for the first time since early July, with prices 20% higher than during the first half of the month.

Current rate levels are backed by an early start to pre-Lunar New Year demand on these lanes as Red Sea diversions force shippers to shoulder longer lead times. Prices are likely to stay elevated or continue climbing closer to the holiday, when Chinese factories shut down for several weeks.