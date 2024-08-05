East Coast ports brace for Hurricane Debby

Hurricane Debby slammed into the Big Bend coast of Florida as a Category 1 storm on Monday, causing flooding as it makes its way toward the East Coast.
The storm hit Florida’s Gulf Coast near the small community of Steinhatchee around 7 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Debby is the fourth named storm of what is predicted to be an above-average hurricane season, experts told FreightWaves. Debby was downgraded to a tropical storm late morning Monday.
Remnants of Debby are expected to slowly move across the East Coast, bringing record-setting rain to some states in its path. The Hurricane Center is predicting that the storm will bring major flooding to the Southeast over the next few days. The storm is forecast to hit the Georgia coast by Tuesday night.
“This is a life-threatening situation,” the center said in an update Monday morning.
Debby could dump up to 18 inches of rain on parts of Florida and North Carolina through Saturday, causing flash flooding, forecasters predict.
Parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina could see up to 30 inches of rain.
“This potentially historic rainfall will likely result in areas of catastrophic flooding,” forecasters said.
Ports prepare
The Jacksonville Port Authority closed its port, the largest container port in Florida, Monday afternoon to incoming vessels. The landside cargo operations for the port continued.
Port Tampa Bay, which handles 33 million tons of cargo annually and is Florida’s largest port, closed its waterways on Saturday in anticipation of the storm. The waterways remained closed Monday. The port’s non-vessel operations were open.
Georgia ports are closing at 3 p.m. Monday, said spokesman Tom Boyd. Terminals will remain closed Tuesday with plans to reopen Wednesday.
The Port of Fernandina, a small port on Florida’s Atlantic Coast that handles steel, aluminum, machinery, paper and forest products, and consumer goods, is open but on “X-ray status,” a readiness condition ahead of possible gale force winds, said office manager Rossana Hebron.
Vessels of more than 500 gross tons and oceangoing barges should make preparations to leave the port or have permission from the Coast Guard captain of the port to remain in port, she said.
Trucker dies ahead of landfall
AccuWeather reported that at least four people had died from Debby.
A truck driver died when the driver’s 18-wheeler fell into the Tampa Bypass Canal, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reported. The truck fell into the water during inclement weather ahead of Debby’s landfall.
A 13-year-old boy died in Fanning Springs, Florida, a city outside of Gainesville, when a tree fell onto his mobile home, crushing him, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A 38-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy died in a vehicle accident as Debby approached Florida, local reports said.
President Joe Biden approved the emergency disaster declaration in Florida. Some 275,000 customers were without power Monday afternoon.
More than 20,000 flights were delayed Monday across the nation and about 2,000 were canceled, according to FlightAware.
This is a developing story and will be updated.