East Coast ports brace for Hurricane Debby

Hurricane Debby slammed into the Big Bend coast of Florida as a Category 1 storm on Monday, causing flooding as it makes its way toward the East Coast.

The storm hit Florida’s Gulf Coast near the small community of Steinhatchee around 7 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Debby is the fourth named storm of what is predicted to be an above-average hurricane season, experts told FreightWaves. Debby was downgraded to a tropical storm late morning Monday.

Remnants of Debby are expected to slowly move across the East Coast, bringing record-setting rain to some states in its path. The Hurricane Center is predicting that the storm will bring major flooding to the Southeast over the next few days. The storm is forecast to hit the Georgia coast by Tuesday night.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the center said in an update Monday morning.



