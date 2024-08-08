EEOC sues Wilson Logistics over refusal to hire deaf driver

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Transportation Management Group, doing business as Wilson Logistics, for allegedly refusing to hire a deaf truck driver.

The suit, filed July 31 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, alleges that Missouri-based Wilson Logistics violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when the company refused to hire truck driver Jerrell McCrary.

“An employer cannot refuse to consider a job applicant because of a disability without conducting an individualized inquiry,” Melinda C. Dugas, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Charlotte District, said in an announcement about the suit. “The EEOC will continue to litigate cases in which qualified individuals with disabilities are summarily dismissed from the application process.”

McCrary, who is deaf, has a medical waiver from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that waives federal regulations that would otherwise make him unqualified for driving positions, the lawsuit says.



