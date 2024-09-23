EVO acquires West Side Transport, expands geographic footprint

EVO Transportation & Energy Services, a leading truckload carrier, announced Monday the acquisition of West Side Transport, a Midwest-based truckload carrier and brokerage. The combined company will operate under two separate brands, EVO and West Side Transport, while leveraging its expanded geographic footprint and resources to enhance service offerings.
West Side Transport, founded by Don Vogt over 50 years ago, has grown into a significant operation with a fleet of 550 trucks, 2,300 trailers and 700 employees. The company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, offers general commodities truckload transportation and logistics services throughout the Midwest and beyond.
“With the acquisition of West Side Transport, EVO transforms itself into a diversified truckload carrier servicing a portfolio of some of the largest shippers in the nation,” said Kris Kohls
President and COO of EVO Transportation. “West Side Transport will continue to operate as its own separate and autonomous division under Ron Joseph and we are excited about the opportunity to improve costs and drive efficiencies and leverage our combined capabilities to ultimately provide a more compelling offering to our customers.”
Ron Joseph, former chief operating officer of West Side Transport, has been promoted to president of the division. Don Vogt will serve as a board observer, providing strategic guidance to the combined company.
“We are excited about partnering with EVO and believe that our complementary strengths will help both companies grow and prosper,” said Joseph.
The transaction was supported by debt and equity financing from WhiteHawk Capital Partners and Antara Capital. Finnea Group acted as financial adviser to Vogt and West Side Transport, while Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman PLC served as legal adviser. Steven Moore provided transportation M&A consulting services, and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal adviser to EVO.
Expanding geographic footprint
The acquisition of West Side Transport significantly expands EVO’s geographic footprint, allowing the company to better serve customers across the United States. With additional terminals in Circle Pines, Minnesota; Glenwood, Illinois; Indianapolis; Canton, Michigan; Columbus, Ohio; and Chattanooga, Tennessee, Phoenix-based EVO can now offer more comprehensive and efficient transportation solutions to its customers.
By combining the strengths of both companies, EVO and West Side Transport hope to be able to leverage their combined resources to enhance their service offerings. This includes the potential for improved freight consolidation, more efficient routing and enhanced customer support.
Strategic partnership for growth
The partnership between EVO and West Side Transport is a strategic move that both companies believe positions them for continued growth and success. By joining forces, they hope to capitalize on the increasing demand for reliable and efficient transportation services.
“From the moment we first set foot in Cedar Rapids, EVO was beyond excited about West Side Transport,” said Michael Bayles, CEO of EVO Transportation. “Don Vogt dedicated his life to building an absolute best-in-class operation and we were drawn immediately to the quality of staff, drivers, equipment and facilities. We are very excited about West Side joining the EVO family and look forward to honoring Don’s legacy.”
“I am proud of the legacy that West Side Transport has built over the past 50 years,” said Vogt. “I am confident that the partnership with EVO will ensure the continued growth and success of the company.”