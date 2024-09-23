EVO acquires West Side Transport, expands geographic footprint

EVO Transportation & Energy Services, a leading truckload carrier, announced Monday the acquisition of West Side Transport, a Midwest-based truckload carrier and brokerage. The combined company will operate under two separate brands, EVO and West Side Transport, while leveraging its expanded geographic footprint and resources to enhance service offerings.

West Side Transport, founded by Don Vogt over 50 years ago, has grown into a significant operation with a fleet of 550 trucks, 2,300 trailers and 700 employees. The company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, offers general commodities truckload transportation and logistics services throughout the Midwest and beyond.

“With the acquisition of West Side Transport, EVO transforms itself into a diversified truckload carrier servicing a portfolio of some of the largest shippers in the nation,” said Kris Kohls

President and COO of EVO Transportation. “West Side Transport will continue to operate as its own separate and autonomous division under Ron Joseph and we are excited about the opportunity to improve costs and drive efficiencies and leverage our combined capabilities to ultimately provide a more compelling offering to our customers.”

Ron Joseph, former chief operating officer of West Side Transport, has been promoted to president of the division. Don Vogt will serve as a board observer, providing strategic guidance to the combined company.



