EXCLUSIVE: BlackRock could bid for largest New York container terminal

In a case of terminal superlatives, the world’s largest asset manager could back a bid by the world’s biggest container line to buy the busiest container terminal at the top U.S. East Coast port.

BlackRock, the New York-based investment manager, could partner with Mediterranean Shipping Co. to purchase Maher Terminals, which handles more than a third of all box traffic moving through the Port of New York-New Jersey, sources told FreightWaves.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey recently signed a 33-year lease extension through 2063 with Macquarie Group, the Australian investor that acquired a controlling interest in Maher from Deutsche Bank in 2016 through its Macquarie Asset Management unit. The port subsidiary of Japan’s NYK Line holds a 20% share in Maher. An agency spokesman referred questions to Macquarie, which also owns Long Beach Container Terminal (LBCT) in California.

Maher processed more than 3 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) of New York’s total 8.7 million TEUs in 2024, making it the busiest terminal at the port complex.