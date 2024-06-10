Extended mediation staves off Canadian border agent strike till Wednesday

A strike by Canadian border workers that could cause slowdowns at U.S.-Canada border crossings has been put on hold to allow more time for negotiations with the federal government, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) union said.

The strike by more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers was set to begin at 4 p.m. last Friday. PSAC and the government extended mediation talks until Wednesday.

CBSA personnel are represented by PSAC and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU).

“I’m hopeful we can reach a deal and avoid disruptions at Canada’s borders,” Mark Weber, CIU national president, said in a news release. “Our members are essential — protecting our borders, preventing auto theft and stopping illegal drugs and firearms from entering Canada — and they deserve a fair contract that treats them with respect and dignity in line with other law enforcement agencies across the country.”



