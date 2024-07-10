Extreme weather blocks vessel traffic around South Africa

Severe storm conditions off the coast of South Africa have temporarily halted vessel movements. The rough seas are exacerbating supply chain delays caused by diversions around the Red Sea to avoid Houthi rebel attacks on commercial shipping, according to logistics companies and commodity analysts.

Denmark-based Scan Global Logistics alerted customers on Wednesday that extreme weather conditions around the Cape of Good Hope have forced container lines to seek shelter from high winds and waves over 33 feet high.

Shipping researchers at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said in an advisory that no containerships have passed the Cape since Monday. The data analytics provider relies on daily transit data for vessels and vessel location data to gain a comprehensive picture of shipping traffic.

“We have a complete stop at the Cape of Good Hope for containerships – east and west. There is no significant change in Red Sea traffic so far, but several containerships have made turnarounds and/or are waiting off the coast of Durban,” said Fabrice Maille, global head of shipping and agriculture at LSEG, in the bulletin.



