FedEx initiates targeted layoffs; UPS sheds workers at Ontario airport 

FedEx Corp. is laying off an undisclosed number of workers across the organization, despite posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results last week, as the company strives to hit targets for right-sizing the company. Meanwhile, parcel delivery rival UPS (NYSE: UPS) will eliminate more than 300 positions at its regional air hub in Ontario, California, because of slower volume.

In an unrelated move, FedEx Supply Chain Solutions said it plans to release more than 300 workers at a Georgia distribution center because the client is switching locations.

A pilot at FedEx (NYSE: FDX) said some of the layoffs involved non-union professional pilot instructors, some of whom are friends. The instructors are retired pilots or pilots hired off the street to teach at the training facility in classrooms and simulators.

Other instructors who flex between flying missions and teaching were not impacted. The move essentially reduces some of the pilot surpluses. The source asked not to be identified so as not to jeopardize employment status.



