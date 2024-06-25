FedEx retires one-fifth of Boeing 757 freighter fleet

FedEx Corp. has permanently retired 22 Boeing 757-200 freighter aircraft as part of a downsizing campaign to better align the air fleet with slower parcel demand, the company announced Tuesday along with fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts’ expectations.

The integrated logistics company said it took a $157 million impairment charge for permanently deactivating the 757 cargo jets along with seven engines. Last year’s fourth-quarter results included a $70 million write-off for the retirement of 18 aging MD-11 freighters and 34 related engines. FedEx permanently deactivated nine MD-11s in the fourth quarter, resulting in a total of 31 aircraft that were removed from the fleet. The older 757s were expendable because they are less fuel-efficient than other planes operated by FedEx, which still has 92 of the narrowbody freighters in the fleet.

By the end of September, FedEx will no longer be the primary air cargo provider for the U.S. Postal Service after UPS recently won the five-year contract. Management said it expects volumes to be near the contract minimum until then as business transitions to UPS, but afterwards will achieve significant cost reductions in the U.S. domestic network as it adjusts operations in line with reduced aircraft requirements.

The airline’s mainline fleet has shrunk from 417 aircraft in fiscal year 2022 to 389 as more aircraft are put out of service than are being added. The company is scheduled to receive from Boeing two factory-built 777 freighters in the next 12 months and 14 B767-300s over the next two years, according to the company’s latest statistics.



