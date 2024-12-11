Fireside Chat: RXO CEO discusses navigating 2025

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Managing peak season and planning for 2025

DETAILS: Peak season presents its own challenges and with 2025 on the horizon, planning ahead is paramount. Drew Wilkerson, CEO at RXO, and FreightWaves’ Mary O’Connell break down year-end and what to expect and plan for in the first quarter of 2025.

KEY QUOTES FROM WILKERSON:

“I’m hearing from customers right now that they do expect rates to go up … somewhere around mid-single digits.”

“Customers want to know who’s going to step in and have the service and history of creating solutions for [shippers]. … We are in a good position [to be that provider].”

“You have to be able to shift, and you have to be agile and have flexibility to move with the market.”

