Watch Now


BusinessNews

Fireside Chat: RXO CEO discusses navigating 2025

Wilkerson shares shipper expectations for peak-season service

Grace Sharkey
·

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Managing peak season and planning for 2025

DETAILS: Peak season presents its own challenges and with 2025 on the horizon, planning ahead is paramount. Drew Wilkerson, CEO at RXO, and FreightWaves’ Mary O’Connell break down year-end and what to expect and plan for in the first quarter of 2025.

KEY QUOTES FROM WILKERSON:


“I’m hearing from customers right now that they do expect rates to go up … somewhere around mid-single digits.”

“Customers want to know who’s going to step in and have the service and history of creating solutions for [shippers]. … We are in a good position [to be that provider].”

“You have to be able to shift, and you have to be agile and have flexibility to move with the market.”

Articles by Grace Sharkey

Fireside Chat: Use AI to tackle peak-season surges


Fireside Chat: Transportation M&A projected to rebound in 2025

Grace Sharkey

Grace Sharkey is a professional in the logistics and transportation industry with experience in journalism, digital content creation and decision-making roles in the third-party logistics space. Prior to joining FreightWaves, Grace led a startup brokerage to more than $80 million in revenue, holding roles of increasing responsibility, including director of sales, vice president of business development and chief strategy officer. She is currently a staff writer, podcast producer and SiriusXM radio host for FreightWaves, a leading provider of news, data and analytics for the logistics industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Michigan State University. You can contact her at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.