First look: Knight-Swift Q4 earnings miss mark

Knight-Swift Transportation reported a headline net loss of $6.8 million, or 4 cents per share, for the fourth quarter on Wednesday after the market closed. The result included $52.9 million in noncash charges stemming from its recent decision to roll the Abilene Motor Express brand under Swift Transportation. Excluding all one-time charges, adjusted EPS was 31 cents, 5 cents worse year over year and 4 cents below the consensus estimate.

Consolidated revenue of $1.86 billion was shy of the $1.9 billion consensus estimate. All segments (excluding intermodal) saw y/y operating margin erosion. Intermodal results improved but the unit still operated at a slight loss in the quarter.

Table: Knight-Swift’s key performance indicators – Consolidated

Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) issued first-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of 28 to 32 cents, bracketing a consensus estimate of 31 cents.

Knight-Swift will host a call at 4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday to discuss fourth-quarter results.