Flexport to reduce management, fulfillment workforce amid company shift

Flexport, a global supply chain solutions provider, is eliminating management positions and reducing the size of its fulfillment team, according to an internal memo first seen by The Information.

Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen told staff on Wednesday the company still had work to do to hit its growth and profitability goals and needed to “move faster to get there.”

“These changes will increase our velocity in that direction, and set us up for a successful next few years of profitable growth,” according to the memo.

The memo did not specify how many employees will be laid off. Flexport declined to comment.



