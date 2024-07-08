FMCSA orders California trucking company to shut down after deadly crash

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration ordered a California trucking company with a history of safety violations to cease operations after a crash in Colorado killed one person and injured others.

Monique Trucking, owned by Manrique Agramon, was served the order from the FMCSA last week after the agency declared the carrier to be “an imminent hazard to public safety.” The order comes after a June 11 fatal crash involving Monique Trucking employee Ignacio Cruz Mendoza and six other vehicles.

An FMCSA compliance investigation after the crash determined that Monique Trucking “is egregiously noncompliant” with safety regulations, the agency announced. The Indio-based company has been cited for numerous violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

“FMCSA’s investigation reveals a complete failure of Monique Trucking and its owner



