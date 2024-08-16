 FMCSA removes 2 ELDs from registered list due to malfunctions

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Thursday removed two ELDs from its registered list.

The agency removed Blue Star ELD and Reliable ELD from its list due to the companies’ failure to meet the minimum requirements. According to the revoked ELDs list maintained by the FMCSA, the devices experienced malfunctions related to visual alerts. Blue Star ELD was previously revoked in May but was later reinstated.

The FMCSA also removed four devices from the list in July.

The latest removals took effect Thursday.



