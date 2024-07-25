 FMCSA kicks 4 ELDs off registered list

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has kicked four ELDs off the agency’s registry due to the companies’ failure to meet the minimum requirements.
The agency announced Tuesday that ELDs from CTE-LOG ELD, ELD VOLT, Powertrucks ELD and TFM ELD were placed on the revoked devices list. Motor carriers should stop using those devices.
Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ones. They are encouraged by the FMCSA to use paper logs or logging software in the interim.
Beginning Sept. 21, those using the revoked ELDs will be considered as operating without an ELD and can face citations and be placed out of service. Safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers until then.
The ELDs can be placed back on the registered device list if the companies correct identified deficiencies, the agency said.
The FMCSA did not immediately respond to an inquiry from FreightWaves about the noncompliant devices.
