Forager launches transparent cross-border load board

The transportation industry’s growing willingness to embrace technology has empowered carriers to make better decisions about which loads they are willing to move. Dozens of innovative tools aimed at helping carriers find quality domestic loads have entered the market over the past several years. Carriers moving cross-border freight, however, have largely been left out of the revolution.

Leading cross-border freight expert Forager is working to fill that opportunity gap with the launch of its new load board. The company already offers carriers dedicated freight with quick payouts. The new load board is a natural expansion of the company’s proven dedication to carrier success.

Image: Forager

Forager has made a name for itself through its industry-leading dedication to transparent pricing. The company’s practical and beautiful pricing and booking portal – SCOUT by Forager – launched last fall. Carriers were top of mind during the creation of the company’s pricing model.

“Carriers are a critical part of this business. We want to offer them fair pricing, but we also want to focus on other ways we can help them build their businesses out,” Forager co-founder and CEO Matt Silver said. “Most trucking companies don’t have salespeople. All they can do is call a few brokers and hope they find decent freight. Seeing how carriers can live or die by a few big customers, it became important to us to give them tools to expand their businesses.”

Image: Forager

Small and midsize trucking companies stand to gain the most from Forager’s new load board and accompanying carrier portal. These carriers operate with fewer resources, razor-thin margins and restricted access to high-price technologies. They need a company like Forager on their side.

“Ultimately, we are leveling the playing field. Borders are obstacles. Large carriers have the resources to navigate those obstacles,” Todd Detmold, Forager’s vice president of product said. “By taking some of those challenges on ourselves, we are giving smaller companies the opportunity to succeed.”

Carriers moving cross-border freight face a complex web of customs regulations and import laws that are foreign to companies operating primarily within the U.S. It is important for carriers to book cross-border loads through companies that are intimately familiar with these challenges.

“Carriers don’t want to pick up freight that could affect the status of their business. They need to protect themselves,” Silver said. “We have the knowledge and expertise to ensure carriers are working with trustworthy shippers.”

Image: Forager

In addition to offering carriers greater access to freight, Forager has built out a proprietary Mexico onboarding system, creating a core database of Mexican carriers — an industry first. The company intends to focus more attention on Mexican and Canadian companies while building out products and features for both sides of the marketplace.

Carriers can visit Forager’s site to learn more or register for the load board now.